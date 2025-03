Egyptian wands were the first vaccine. The clappers of Hathor made sound to ward off evil. Sound is the first kind of ego. We beat, pulse and expunge to tell the world we are here. We emit the presence of fear to build a bubble of immunity. Immunity is an electrical network of complexes fed by a continuous stream of self-possession.

