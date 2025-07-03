Is one fan enough? Maybe so if its the right one? Why we need to respect ourselves and our own witness.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
973 - Chakra Con
Subscribe to Yourself
Jul 03, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post