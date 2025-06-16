James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

966 - Top Chicken

Chicken Vision: Seeing the World Through Fear and Frequency
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 16, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Learning to see ultraviolet through the power of fear and intimidation. Chickens render charisma through tiny sparks of light informed from the brain's fear radar. This is melammu. Chickens had so much practice living in fear they grew a fourth cone. So did women.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture