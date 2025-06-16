Learning to see ultraviolet through the power of fear and intimidation. Chickens render charisma through tiny sparks of light informed from the brain's fear radar. This is melammu. Chickens had so much practice living in fear they grew a fourth cone. So did women.
966 - Top Chicken
Chicken Vision: Seeing the World Through Fear and Frequency
Jun 16, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
