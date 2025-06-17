James True

Share post
967 - Six Months Away From a Nuclear Bomb

33 Years of the Same Mantra
James True
Jun 17, 2025
For 33 years we have heard the same mantra. "Iran is Six Months Away From Nuclear Bomb" Senator In 2022, Bob Menendez testified Iran was 3-4 weeks away from WW3. Menendez was convicted on July 16, 2024, by a federal jury in Manhattan. He was found guilty on all 16 counts brought against him, including: Bribery (accepting cash, gold bars, a luxury car, and other gifts) Honest services wire fraud Extortion under the color of official right Conspiracy to commit bribery, wire fraud, extortion, and obstruction of justice Acting as a foreign agent for Egypt without proper registration Obstruction of justice

