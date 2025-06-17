For 33 years we have heard the same mantra. "Iran is Six Months Away From Nuclear Bomb" Senator In 2022, Bob Menendez testified Iran was 3-4 weeks away from WW3. Menendez was convicted on July 16, 2024, by a federal jury in Manhattan. He was found guilty on all 16 counts brought against him, including: Bribery (accepting cash, gold bars, a luxury car, and other gifts) Honest services wire fraud Extortion under the color of official right Conspiracy to commit bribery, wire fraud, extortion, and obstruction of justice Acting as a foreign agent for Egypt without proper registration Obstruction of justice
Share post
967 - Six Months Away From a Nuclear Bomb
33 Years of the Same Mantra
Jun 17, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
