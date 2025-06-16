James True

965 - Demons, Donuts, and the Architecture of Reality

Modern Demonology in Politics
Jun 16, 2025
James dives deep into modern demonology, exploring how everyday concepts like fear, anonymity, and even beachballs can possess and shape our reality. He illuminates how ancient Roman rituals and today's social media are eerily similar in their war against anonymity, unpacking the parasitic relationships we form with authority, heroes, and ourselves. From Gavin Newsom's controversies to Trump's dramatic declarations, James uncovers the hidden layers of power and perception, illustrating how society constantly seeks deeply immersive archetypes—whether angels, demons, or politicians—to maintain its own limbic addiction. Through anecdotes, philosophical insights, and spontaneous interactions with nature (including an unexpected bird guest), James challenges listeners to confront their own internal demons, embrace the magic of placebo, and reclaim the power of belief.

