James dives deep into modern demonology, exploring how everyday concepts like fear, anonymity, and even beachballs can possess and shape our reality. He illuminates how ancient Roman rituals and today's social media are eerily similar in their war against anonymity, unpacking the parasitic relationships we form with authority, heroes, and ourselves. From Gavin Newsom's controversies to Trump's dramatic declarations, James uncovers the hidden layers of power and perception, illustrating how society constantly seeks deeply immersive archetypes—whether angels, demons, or politicians—to maintain its own limbic addiction. Through anecdotes, philosophical insights, and spontaneous interactions with nature (including an unexpected bird guest), James challenges listeners to confront their own internal demons, embrace the magic of placebo, and reclaim the power of belief.
965 - Demons, Donuts, and the Architecture of Reality
Modern Demonology in Politics
Jun 16, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
