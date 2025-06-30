James True returns with a spiritually charged monologue about Jeff Bezos’ underground clock, pajama-clad billionaires, and the mechanics of novelty that keep the soul alive. From AI art to bone thrones, from limbic economics to the holy ha, this episode wanders through caverns of consciousness, exploring how humanity manufactures meaning, memory, and myth in a liquid computer we call reality. Includes sharp commentary on Netanyahu’s stalled trial, America’s bunker-busting PR, and why protestors need sleep. Welcome to the Dojo. Novelty is food. Peculiarity is God.
972 - Black Tie Pajama Party
Bezos and the Algorithm of Peculiarity
Jun 30, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
