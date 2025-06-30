James True

James True

972 - Black Tie Pajama Party

Bezos and the Algorithm of Peculiarity
Jun 30, 2025
James True returns with a spiritually charged monologue about Jeff Bezos’ underground clock, pajama-clad billionaires, and the mechanics of novelty that keep the soul alive. From AI art to bone thrones, from limbic economics to the holy ha, this episode wanders through caverns of consciousness, exploring how humanity manufactures meaning, memory, and myth in a liquid computer we call reality. Includes sharp commentary on Netanyahu’s stalled trial, America’s bunker-busting PR, and why protestors need sleep. Welcome to the Dojo. Novelty is food. Peculiarity is God.

