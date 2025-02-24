The more I hear people say things like, "All vaccines are …" the more I am reminded people like to gather on the edge of extremes. We find each other in passion. Logic parks outside on the street. I am glad people are passionate. I am glad people are taking control of their body. I am glad people are looking into the deeper meaning of medicine which means to measure or witness. Most of all, I am glad people are learning the powerful properties of poison as a proven form of healing.

We have a long way to go. I was called a “cunt” for posting about love and contagion. People ask why I speak in the figurative and the answer is because it works. My tongue’s efficacy is off the charts. The brain is a limbic organ. It only pretends to be rational. I will lick as many brains as I can to spread my infection.

When an animal is dehydrated it becomes necessary to subcutaneously inject fluids under the skin. This is related to vaccines. If you don’t believe me you are not listening to the clinical data on placebo. Magic is hidden technology deployed in the field. It causes shock, awe, and illicit maladaptation. This is a vehicle of growth. There is magic in medicine. The magic of every vaccine deploys three things. making it a triple-barreled threat:

The psychological magic from an injection is thousands of times the magnitude of eating a leaf. This isn’t speculative. Look it up. The ancestral memory of Hathor bull medicine comes from deep in the cerebellum. We store memories all the way back to Egypt and the cow has been worshipped so long the archetype glows. The power of metal is still misunderstood. All metals reflect light due to their unique atomic structure, like silk, they invoke flow. They are transmutational and we see this under light’s scope. We do not know what this means but we are obsessed with sticking metal into each other because it makes us stronger and more powerful.

Where are you on the trellis of vaccine? Can you appreciate the Hegelian ladder or have you been told too many times it is much too evil to study?

Thesis - All vaccines are good Antithesis - All vaccines are bad Synthesis - Vaccines manage a population that hates ego.

If you don’t know how ego is related to medicine you have some reading.

Notice we haven’t discussed what’s inside vaccines yet. I haven’t said a peep about the ingredients or the recipe. I tell you the factor is small in comparison to the psychological ceremony.

You might be wondering if the world would have behaved the same if it was saline. You would wonder if the people you know who died would have died anyway. I know the pharmaceutical companies know the answer. Placebo dies in sunlight. What do you do if you know your medicine works and you know it dies when you tell people what’s inside? The Eye of Newt is the paradox of medicine.

People cannot afford the power of belief. We need vaccines to hold our responsibility. We need vaccines to be the solitary reason for our loved ones getting better or dying. There is no singular answer. If you need one you are advocating fascism.