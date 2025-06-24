James True

James True

969 - Culture is an AI

A Body of Copper and Concrete
James True
Jun 24, 2025
Culture is an AI. We're constantly feeding it prompts, desperate for answers. Yet it keeps spitting out absolute nonsense, and everyone gobbles it up anyway, because in that nonsense is exactly where we find each other. It’s perfect, really. Humiliating, but perfect.

