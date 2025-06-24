Culture is an AI. We're constantly feeding it prompts, desperate for answers. Yet it keeps spitting out absolute nonsense, and everyone gobbles it up anyway, because in that nonsense is exactly where we find each other. It’s perfect, really. Humiliating, but perfect.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
969 - Culture is an AI
A Body of Copper and Concrete
Jun 24, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post