James True
James True Live
The Christ of Delphi
0:00
-50:30

The Christ of Delphi

Stroking the Pole for Jesus
James True
Sep 23, 2024
Share
Transcript

The first Christ was a wooden pole in Greece stroked by temple virgins during a full moon. We have video to prove it. In today’s episode we look at the Christ of Delphi. The worship of Omphalos. The olive ceremony of anointment. The christening of Priapus.

See Video with Chapters

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
Let Freedom Ring
  James True
Cellular Hallucination
  James True
Intuitive Shame and Piloerection
  James True
857 - Laying of Hands
  James True
856 - Black Hole Son
  James True
855 - They Came by Night
  James True
852 - Noah gets Roofied
  James True