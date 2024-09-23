The first Christ was a wooden pole in Greece stroked by temple virgins during a full moon. We have video to prove it. In today’s episode we look at the Christ of Delphi. The worship of Omphalos. The olive ceremony of anointment. The christening of Priapus.
The Christ of Delphi
Stroking the Pole for Jesus
Sep 23, 2024
