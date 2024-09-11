The Country closed on 3.22.2020. A private company purchased the rights to use the presidential seal as a logo. You are only seeing the truth because you survived the gauntlet of corona. Many didn't make it. The show is for them, not you. You my friend, are fabulous.
Enjoy the Show!
Enjoy the Show!
Another white rabbit
Sep 11, 2024
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
