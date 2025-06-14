Fear is your compass, demons are your tools, and bias defines your very identity. In this captivating dive into modern demonology, discover how fear points directly toward power, bias shapes your reality, and possession isn’t a curse—it's how you claim who you truly are. Learn practical ways to harness your personal demons, embrace your prejudices as a path to authenticity, and use ritual to exorcise unwanted influences. This episode transforms ancient concepts into empowering modern insights, showing you exactly how to wield the energies of fear, bias, and identity to create a richer, more intentional life. Episode 963. Join the conversation and redefine what it means to be possessed.
963 - Demonology for Modern Times
A Better Self Through Fear and Bias
Jun 14, 2025
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
