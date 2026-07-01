Do Orca Hate Mondays?

Some thoughts on Orca and their concept of time, space, earth, and humanity.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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