Episode 1084 explores the interconnectedness of light, sound, and biology, revealing physical reality as a symphony of vibrations. Colors are music perceived at higher frequencies, and organisms like plants act as dream catchers by capturing specific notes of light through molecular structures. We compare chlorophyll and hemoglobin's shared evolutionary heritage where life is defined by its ability to resonate with the earth's frequency. Concepts like spectroscopy and the Schumann resonance reveal we inhabit a polyphonic world where matter is a shadow of the light it rejects revealing the vibrational reflections of Maya and the cosmos.
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The Chromatic Symphony of Sound and Light
The Sound of Chlorophyll and Hemoglobin.
Jul 06, 2026
Episode 1084 explores the interconnectedness of light, sound, and biology, revealing physical reality as a symphony of vibrations. Colors are music perceived at higher frequencies, and organisms like plants act as dream catchers by capturing specific notes of light through molecular structures. We compare chlorophyll and hemoglobin's shared evolutionary heritage where life is defined by its ability to resonate with the earth's frequency. Concepts like spectroscopy and the Schumann resonance reveal we inhabit a polyphonic world where matter is a shadow of the light it rejects revealing the vibrational reflections of Maya and the cosmos.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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