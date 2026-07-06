James True

James True

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The Chromatic Symphony of Sound and Light

The Sound of Chlorophyll and Hemoglobin.
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James True
Jul 06, 2026

Episode 1084 explores the interconnectedness of light, sound, and biology, revealing physical reality as a symphony of vibrations. Colors are music perceived at higher frequencies, and organisms like plants act as dream catchers by capturing specific notes of light through molecular structures. We compare chlorophyll and hemoglobin's shared evolutionary heritage where life is defined by its ability to resonate with the earth's frequency. Concepts like spectroscopy and the Schumann resonance reveal we inhabit a polyphonic world where matter is a shadow of the light it rejects revealing the vibrational reflections of Maya and the cosmos.

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