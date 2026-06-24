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1080 - Our Nation's First Hump Day

The Plumed Lizard King Quetzalcoatl
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James True
Jun 24, 2026

68 million years ago the Plumed Lizard King Quetzalcoatl ruled the Flooded Mississippi Era.

Camels evolved in North America during the Pliocene and Pleistocene epochs (~5 million to 11,000 years ago).

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