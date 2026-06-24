68 million years ago the Plumed Lizard King Quetzalcoatl ruled the Flooded Mississippi Era.
Camels evolved in North America during the Pliocene and Pleistocene epochs (~5 million to 11,000 years ago).
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1080 - Our Nation's First Hump Day
The Plumed Lizard King Quetzalcoatl
Jun 24, 2026
68 million years ago the Plumed Lizard King Quetzalcoatl ruled the Flooded Mississippi Era.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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