1079 - The Veto Confederacy

How do they "want to rule us all" and "want to kill us" simultaneously? The future of the world and the consequences of getting there. A look at the UN map, agenda 21, and a global confederacy of vetos.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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