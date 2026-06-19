James True

James True

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1079 - The Veto Confederacy

Step 1: Rule us all. Step 2: Kill us.
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 19, 2026

How do they "want to rule us all" and "want to kill us" simultaneously? The future of the world and the consequences of getting there. A look at the UN map, agenda 21, and a global confederacy of vetos.

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