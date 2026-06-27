Fascinating parallels between Aztec and Cherokee cosmology show up when you study the Moon-Eyed People. The Aztec First Sun was a world of darkness. The Sun was a kind of darkness or pain felt from an invisible force that stopped us from seeing.
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1081 - The Blind Sun and the Moon-Eyed People
The Human Eye sees two different worlds.
Jun 27, 2026
Fascinating parallels between Aztec and Cherokee cosmology show up when you study the Moon-Eyed People. The Aztec First Sun was a world of darkness. The Sun was a kind of darkness or pain felt from an invisible force that stopped us from seeing.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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