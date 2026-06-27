James True

James True

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1081 - The Blind Sun and the Moon-Eyed People

The Human Eye sees two different worlds.
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 27, 2026

Fascinating parallels between Aztec and Cherokee cosmology show up when you study the Moon-Eyed People. The Aztec First Sun was a world of darkness. The Sun was a kind of darkness or pain felt from an invisible force that stopped us from seeing.

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