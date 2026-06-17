We think of the psychopath as a fierce and strong predator but are they? What if sociopathy is a handicap but we live in a society that gives them an advantage. We take a look at China’s Yellow Dynasty and the 900-year-long reign of the court of eunuchs and compare this to modern day academia.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
1078 - Academia, The Psychopath, and the Eunuch
The similarities are too remarkable to not connect
Jun 17, 2026
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes