James True

James True

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1078 - Academia, The Psychopath, and the Eunuch

The similarities are too remarkable to not connect
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 17, 2026

We think of the psychopath as a fierce and strong predator but are they? What if sociopathy is a handicap but we live in a society that gives them an advantage. We take a look at China’s Yellow Dynasty and the 900-year-long reign of the court of eunuchs and compare this to modern day academia.

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