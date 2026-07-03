James True

James True

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1083 - The Golem and the AI

Slop Wars - Humans
James True's avatar
James True
Jul 03, 2026

Rick Beato put out a new video yesterday and it showcases a trend I am noticing. It goes like this:

Step 1 - Find example of AI slop
Step 2 - Use AI to analyze how AI it is
Step 3 - Publish video touting AI's discovery
Step 4 - Fail to notice irony

This shows us the ones who despise AI not only use it but believe in it. Why?

The answer may be the Golem.

How in the world did ancient man make such a stunning prediction over modern technology?

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