Rick Beato put out a new video yesterday and it showcases a trend I am noticing. It goes like this:
Step 1 - Find example of AI slop
Step 2 - Use AI to analyze how AI it is
Step 3 - Publish video touting AI's discovery
Step 4 - Fail to notice irony
This shows us the ones who despise AI not only use it but believe in it. Why?
The answer may be the Golem.
How in the world did ancient man make such a stunning prediction over modern technology?
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.
1083 - The Golem and the AI
Slop Wars - Humans
Jul 03, 2026
Rick Beato put out a new video yesterday and it showcases a trend I am noticing. It goes like this:
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes