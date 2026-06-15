“A horse does my taxes.” This is what I hear when people say, "trust your gut." They will tell you the gut knows everything but this isn't fair or accurate. We should understand our horse before we claim to trust it. We do that by examining the hindbrain, the enteric system, and the pre mammalian cortex. Ho Yo, Silver!
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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