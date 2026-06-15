James True

James True

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1077 - A Horse Does My Taxes

The only way to truly trust your gut
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 15, 2026

“A horse does my taxes.” This is what I hear when people say, "trust your gut." They will tell you the gut knows everything but this isn't fair or accurate. We should understand our horse before we claim to trust it. We do that by examining the hindbrain, the enteric system, and the pre mammalian cortex. Ho Yo, Silver!

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