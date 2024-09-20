The Milky Way is your horizon. Sun and Moon are your clock. The stars are a compass on your dashboard. Every continent is an organ. Every city is a neuron. Every storm is a thought. The "good life" is a reflection of cellular stability broadcast through the holodeck.
Cellular Hallucination
Every cell hallucinates a universe.
Sep 20, 2024
