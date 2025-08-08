James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2

979 - Seven Eyes of God

A historical walk through angelic sight and religious vision.
James True's avatar
James True
Aug 08, 2025
2
Share
Transcript

A historical walk through angelic sight and religious vision.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture