978 - The Gospel of Consciousness

The History of the Evil Eye
James True
Aug 04, 2025
The dark side of Freemasonry reveals a gospel of consciousness. Here's why: Freemasons are required to believe in a Supreme Being and the Immortality of the soul. Together, these two principles install the eye of witness (the evil eye) into the self under the pillars of mercy and judgement over the self. Support James True Live: https://www.patreon.com/jamestrue

