975 - Epstein's List, Cathy O'Brien and the Prison Planet

Are we living on a Prison Planet, or are we building our own cage out of stories? James True explores the mythos surrounding Epstein, Kathy O'Brien, and the allure of conspiracies that keep us chasing shadows. What if the greatest deception isn't the cover-up—but our own hunger for sensational truths? Unpack discernment, propaganda, and the nature of belief in a foxhole culture. Plus, why a "Reptilian Space Pope" might just be humanity's ultimate psy-op.
Jul 14, 2025
