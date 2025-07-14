James True

James True

975 - Epstein's List, Cathy O'Brien and the Prison Planet

This Will Never Go Away
James True
Jul 14, 2025
Are we living on a Prison Planet, or are we building our own cage out of stories? James True explores the mythos surrounding Epstein, Kathy O'Brien, and the allure of conspiracies that keep us chasing shadows. What if the greatest deception isn't the cover-up—but our own hunger for sensational truths? Unpack discernment, propaganda, and the nature of belief in a foxhole culture. Plus, why a "Reptilian Space Pope" might just be humanity's ultimate psy-op.

