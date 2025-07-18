James True

James True

976 - The Meaning of Government

Society is a Twelve-Year-Old Boy
James True
Jul 18, 2025
Transcript

Some feedback on my take on Epstein and why this isn’t going away and there’s nothing I can do to out landish it. This is what government means. That will occupies the mind is that which rules that land.

