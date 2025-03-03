Playback speed
941 - Birds of Ancient Greece

Man sang before he spoke.
James True
Mar 03, 2025
Transcript

Man sang before he spoke. The ancient greeks spoke like birds because stress was an unconscious emotion. This led to a meter which was more akin to the birds. Is this why augury was so auspicious? Did we tweet before we every spoke a word.

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
