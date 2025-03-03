Man sang before he spoke. The ancient greeks spoke like birds because stress was an unconscious emotion. This led to a meter which was more akin to the birds. Is this why augury was so auspicious? Did we tweet before we every spoke a word.
941 - Birds of Ancient Greece
Man sang before he spoke.
Mar 03, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post