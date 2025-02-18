Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
3

929 - Atlas Mugged

littera scripta manet
James True
Feb 18, 2025
3
Share
Transcript

Atlas was mugged but nothing happened. Do Beyonders leave? Do they take their toys and go? What do Russian Oligarchs do with their money after they watch a yacht burn? Industry loses its foundation when Atlas shrugs. All that's left is fools following fools off a cliff.

Discussion about this video

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
The Black Sun Truth of Anthony Fauci
  James True
932 - Secrets in Acoustic Levitation
  James True
930 - The Billionaire's Torque
  James True
928 - The First Church of Thunder
  James True
927 - The Aztec Joseph Smith
  James True
926 - Digitizing the State
  James True
924 - For Scalar Waves of Grain
  James True