Atlas was mugged but nothing happened. Do Beyonders leave? Do they take their toys and go? What do Russian Oligarchs do with their money after they watch a yacht burn? Industry loses its foundation when Atlas shrugs. All that's left is fools following fools off a cliff.
929 - Atlas Mugged
littera scripta manet
Feb 18, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
