What would the end of the world look like? Maybe it's not as dramatic as it seems. Maybe it's so boring we don't even notice. The estate of the United States of America was liquidated for $7trillion dollars on Mar 22 2020. The Last Will and Testament left 8m respirators, 14m masks, 2.4m shields, 1.9m gowns, 13.5m gloves, 4k ventilators to 3M corporation.

It happened on March 22 2020. All of us ignored it. Even me. Whitney Webb is focused on Washington. OAN is Naval Warfare Intelligence. Lord Rothschild letter. Israel was never the end goal. The soil is the Mashiach. Sewage in your Holy Land. Rockefellers in China. HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria Act of 2003. Fauci decorated for not curing AIDS. Raising the investment capital for Swine Flu. A virus is protect information. Your body is a corporation. Fauci with Reagan, Bush, Clinton, Bush2, Obama, Trump, and Biden. Why would seven administrations agree? Article 1 Section 9 is Fauci's key to everyone's body. Ambassador Bolton was an NWO NGO. United under exaggerated nukes. Moon mission initiation per country. Every country has the same flag. Diplomatic negotiations in the news Russia, Italy, ISS in water. 999 Cases. 999 Roman Scriptures. Iraq Coalition was NGO. Publishing a virus by typewriter. Tom Hanks posting the Hidden Hand. Hiram joins Skull and Bones. Black Market Humility sacrifice. The Corona was a solar event. Two new arms of government. New World Congress. Lobbying for World Disease. DeSantis ends Free Speech against Israel. Obama signs Defense Production Act on 3/22. FEMA logo translation. POTUS Seal Missing for seven days. Trump forces the sale for $7 trillion. Trump calls the DPA Leverage. Medical supplies as a money mule. Virgin Mary statues crammed with heroin. Healthcare and Green Energy rights under emergency. 8m respirators, 14m masks, 2.4m shields, 1.9m gowns, 13.5m gloves, 4k ventilators. Choking the Country to save it. Dr Ezike's disclosure. How to find Predator. The boring New World Order. Mississippi ends Right to Assembly. The Palace of Peace and Reconciliation. Tom Hanks loves me.