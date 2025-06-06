The Spine is a Wand

My new book is out!

Dive deep into the mystical anatomy of your spine in this captivating exploration of human consciousness. Discover how each of the spine’s 33 vertebrae functions like a magical, musical note, subtly tuned in pitch, roll, and yaw. Together, they create a powerful Quaternion identity—shaping your unique perspective and sense of reality.

From anatomical precision to ancient metaphysics, this show reveals how aligning your spine can literally tune your awareness, perception, and emotional balance. Learn about posture, resonance, and practical exercises designed to harmonize your body's natural symphony.

Your spine is more than just bones—it’s a magical wand, an instrument of transformation, and the master conductor of your inner world. Join us as we uncover the hidden magic of your spinal column.

Topics Include:

🔹 The spine as a magical, musical instrument

🔹 Understanding pitch, roll, and yaw rotations

🔹 Quaternion rotations and multidimensional perception

🔹 The energetic and vibrational resonance of spinal alignment

🔹 Real-life stories and transformational experiences

🔹 Practical techniques for tuning and alignment

Tune in and discover how your spine holds the keys to clarity, harmony, and your deepest magic. ✨

