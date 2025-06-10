James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

961 - Demons Tell the Truth

Bias, Exorcism, and the Technology of Will
James True's avatar
James True
Jun 10, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Ever wondered why demons supposedly never lie? What if bias isn't our enemy but a powerful form of truth and self-expression? In this raw exploration, James True reveals the hidden technology behind demonology, exorcism, and the surprising honesty of our inner demons. Learn how our biases shape reality, why psychopathy hides behind claims of objectivity, and how recognizing our own demons empowers us. From ancient mirror magic to modern-day emotional exorcisms, this discussion breaks down barriers between folklore, spirituality, and personal truth.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 James True
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture