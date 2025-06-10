Ever wondered why demons supposedly never lie? What if bias isn't our enemy but a powerful form of truth and self-expression? In this raw exploration, James True reveals the hidden technology behind demonology, exorcism, and the surprising honesty of our inner demons. Learn how our biases shape reality, why psychopathy hides behind claims of objectivity, and how recognizing our own demons empowers us. From ancient mirror magic to modern-day emotional exorcisms, this discussion breaks down barriers between folklore, spirituality, and personal truth.
961 - Demons Tell the Truth
Bias, Exorcism, and the Technology of Will
Jun 10, 2025
James True Live
