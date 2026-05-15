James True

James True

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Medicine and The Second Human

Medicine and The Second Human
James True's avatar
James True
May 15, 2026

The Second Human is already here. It is an extended branch of taxonomy called the individuated self and it runs on different software. We review this software in the context of medicine and personal immunity.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 James True · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture