The Second Human is already here. It is an extended branch of taxonomy called the individuated self and it runs on different software. We review this software in the context of medicine and personal immunity.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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