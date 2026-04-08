Discovered in 2006 at the foot of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City, this 12-ton stone slab is the largest Aztec monolith ever unearthed. It depicts the Aztec earth goddess Tlaltecuhtli in a fearsome pose, symbolizing the cycle of destruction and rebirth. The monolith is dated to approximately 1502 AD, coinciding with the death of the emperor Ahuitzotl. But where is the heart?
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1059 - The Missing Heartstone of America
Columbus in Haiti, The Great Work, and The Heart of Tlaltecuhtli
Apr 08, 2026
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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