James True

James True

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1059 - The Missing Heartstone of America

Columbus in Haiti, The Great Work, and The Heart of Tlaltecuhtli
James True's avatar
James True
Apr 08, 2026

Discovered in 2006 at the foot of the Templo Mayor in Mexico City, this 12-ton stone slab is the largest Aztec monolith ever unearthed. It depicts the Aztec earth goddess Tlaltecuhtli in a fearsome pose, symbolizing the cycle of destruction and rebirth. The monolith is dated to approximately 1502 AD, coinciding with the death of the emperor Ahuitzotl. But where is the heart?

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