Alex Jones built a Tesseract around his audience, and the walls of that box were defined by the idea of Globalism. He took a messy, indifferent world and shrank it into a clear, binary drama. By naming the “Globalist,” he provided a boundary where the enemies were identified and the rules of the struggle were set. To hear his perspective was to climb into that box and feel the same relief as the cat. You finally stop looking over your shoulder at a thousand vague threats and start focusing on one…
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1067 - Postcards from the Tesseract
Half a million a day. That’s what a healthy Tesseract earns.
May 11, 2026
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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