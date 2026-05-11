James True

James True

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1067 - Postcards from the Tesseract

Half a million a day. That’s what a healthy Tesseract earns.
James True's avatar
James True
May 11, 2026

Alex Jones built a Tesseract around his audience, and the walls of that box were defined by the idea of Globalism. He took a messy, indifferent world and shrank it into a clear, binary drama. By naming the “Globalist,” he provided a boundary where the enemies were identified and the rules of the struggle were set. To hear his perspective was to climb into that box and feel the same relief as the cat. You finally stop looking over your shoulder at a thousand vague threats and start focusing on one…

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