James True

James True

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1061 - The White Hats of Haiti

The Brutal Origins of Government
James True's avatar
James True
Apr 13, 2026

A living example of Tadodaho, snakes in hair, is alive right now Haiti. Viv Ansanm (Haitian Creole for "Living Together") is a powerful and brutal coalition of gangs that currently controls over 90% of Port-au-Prince. Formed by the merger of two long-time rival factions—the G9 Family and Allies and G-Pèp—it has fundamentally reshaped Haiti's security landscape into a unified criminal front.

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