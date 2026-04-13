A living example of Tadodaho, snakes in hair, is alive right now Haiti. Viv Ansanm (Haitian Creole for "Living Together") is a powerful and brutal coalition of gangs that currently controls over 90% of Port-au-Prince. Formed by the merger of two long-time rival factions—the G9 Family and Allies and G-Pèp—it has fundamentally reshaped Haiti's security landscape into a unified criminal front.
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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