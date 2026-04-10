Atibon Legba! Open the gate for me. I come to see the beauty of the Golden Flower and the scars of Black Madonna. Papa, let me see the heat! Let my pwen catch fire. The ghost of my tongue sings for thee... kekekeke!
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James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
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