James True

James True

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1060 - The Black Madonna of Haiti

Seminole, Anacaona, Caonabo, and the Erzulie
James True's avatar
James True
Apr 10, 2026

Atibon Legba! Open the gate for me. I come to see the beauty of the Golden Flower and the scars of Black Madonna. Papa, let me see the heat! Let my pwen catch fire. The ghost of my tongue sings for thee... kekekeke!

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