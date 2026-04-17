Did you know this year is special in the Aztec calendar? Every fifty-two years a new heart is plucked from the chest and every village fire is reborn. Let's explore the two dates and why they are different and which one is the one you want.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
Transcript
The Aztec New Fire Portal of 2026!
The 2026 New Fire Ceremony
Apr 17, 2026
Did you know this year is special in the Aztec calendar? Every fifty-two years a new heart is plucked from the chest and every village fire is reborn. Let's explore the two dates and why they are different and which one is the one you want.
James True Live
James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.James True is an author, technologist, and pioneering voice in American philosophy, known for his provocative insights and boundary-challenging ideas.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes