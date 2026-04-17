James True

James True

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The Aztec New Fire Portal of 2026!

The 2026 New Fire Ceremony
James True's avatar
James True
Apr 17, 2026

Did you know this year is special in the Aztec calendar? Every fifty-two years a new heart is plucked from the chest and every village fire is reborn. Let's explore the two dates and why they are different and which one is the one you want.

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