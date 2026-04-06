James True

James True

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1058 - Ten ICE Predators

The Alchemy of Uniformed Heroes
James True's avatar
James True
Apr 06, 2026

This talk breaks down 10 real ICE-related cases involving abuse of power, misconduct, and predatory behavior—while exploring a deeper question:

What does authority do to a person?

The discussion goes beyond individual incidents and looks at the psychological transformation that happens when someone puts on a uniform—how identity shifts, how morality can become distorted, and how systems of power may unintentionally enable dangerous behavior.

Topics explored include:

  • Why treating authority figures as “normal people” may be a mistake

  • The idea of identity vs. role (the “uniform effect”)

  • Real-world cases involving ICE agents and alleged misconduct

  • The concept of “thought crimes” and modern enforcement tactics

  • How power structures can create a sense of immunity and detachment from consequences

This is a raw, unfiltered analysis of power, behavior, and the systems that shape both.

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