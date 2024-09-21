Let Freedom Ring

A quick tour through the history of America and the attack on Turtle Island showcasing the remarkable rise of the twin towers of AT&T and it's role in the New World Order. The Bat Building in Nashville has 33 floors. The esoteric symbolism of ringing a bell between two towers under a united sun and moon logo.

Watch Video with Chapters

2:52 - False Flag at Fort Sumter 3:57 - Woodstock of 1861 5:38 - Will pillage for food 6:58 - If you had a gun AND pants 8:18 - Turtle Island Confederacy 10:00 - All of American History is here 10:25 - Mrs Beach Moses 10:48 - Henry Jarvis Raymond 14:50 - Free Hat or Die 15:30 - The Draft was Bribery 16:21 - The Telegraph and Telegram 21:30 - Nathan the Numerologist 22:51 - June Almeida coined "coronavirus" 24:00 - 1968 movie What's so good about feeling bad 25:33 - AT&T closed May 1 2024 28:08 - Woodrow Wilson thanks the Hidden Hand 29:47 - AT&T the First C compiler and Unix 31:27 - The AT&T Building in Nashville 35:00 - AT&T Building RV explosion Christmas 2020 37:57 - Troubled People are resources to the FBI 38:47 - Ring Bell. Two Towers. One World Order. 40:18 - Resonance Magic 41:10 - The Trial of Israel 42:17 - Vanguard and BlackRock 42:50 - James is sarcastic 43:16 - ICJ Play 44:10 - The UN has to be helpless 44:42 - Interlude 45:34 - Purple Mountain Prediction Oct 14 2024 46:55 - The REAL Esoteric 48:06 - Comet Purple Mountain 49:32 - The Gauntlet of Corona 50:35 - The Spectrum of Reality to Mythology