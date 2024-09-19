Intuitive Shame and Piloerection

Piloerection is felt when we fear death or anticipate sexual reproduction. In both cases the body raises every antenna to gain resolution. The body hallucinates at higher resolution with more electricity. Start with your shame bubble. If you can't find your shame pull your pants down in public to locate it’s perimeters. You need shame. Use it as a baseline to distinguish how it changes around others. Shame is a field providing you with feedback. Emotional detection is how we render subtle energy in our cockpit.

0:56 - No one reads anymore 1:33 - Agential vs Stem Cells 3:04 - From Esophagus to Rowboat 4:40 - 200 Homeostatic Modes 6:00 - Shoveling Mucus for Cheetos 6:47 - The Gonads are missing something 7:27 - Sex during James True Live 8:24 - The silk moth and deer antler velvet 11:17 - Piloelectric architecture 12:12 - Egyptian Thread Count 13:19 - Capacitor is a separator 14:40 - Killing Kevin in the forest 15:39 - Agential activation 17:00 - Lightning on Plants 20:24 - Washington Monument 21:20 - Electrum in Heliopolis 23:13 - Aura is photon emissions from the body 24:30 - Static Collector and Emitter 25:40 - Lordosis 26:35 - Piloerection gives us more FPS 28:02 - The PAG is periaqueductal gray 30:48 - Electroculture Theory 32:18 - The Paradigm of Anti-electricity 34:00 - Regeneration is the preservation of difference 35:25 - Emotions are fieldings 36:26 - Guilt needs a baseline 37:55 - Piloerection is felt on the body 38:48 - Embrace denial 39:50 - Passing a lie detector test 40:25 - Animal testing lacks neuromelanin 42:23 - Mutation or Scientific Bigotry 43:00 - Hospitals are Hospice-tals 45:18 - Blindsight requires Intuition 47:43 - Telepathy vs Empathy 50:00 - 8k kids in a 2k world