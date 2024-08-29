James True
AS842 - Orcastral movements in the Dark
AS842 - Orcastral movements in the Dark

James True
Aug 29, 2024
The consciousness of the orca is so moving it's hard to taste it completely in the heart. In fact, it requires you to become somewhat bipolar to even behold it. This is what the amperage of consciousness feel like and this is why we don't want to hear God. Our heads would explode in madness.

Our mind dismisses the bipolar nature of God consciousness. God tells us his voice would melt our face off. What we call brutality in orca is actually unrecognizable resolution beyond our mind’s scope to behold.

And so we must dismiss it as a wild animal.

When I click to three, you will wake up and vote for the lesser of two evils, and boycott the herring industry.
