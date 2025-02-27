Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
1

939 - Fast Times at Parkland High

To Catch a Predator Edition
James True
Feb 27, 2025
2
1
Share
Transcript

Local cops knew this weird kid who was prone to suggestion via text. They call FBI … Secret Service steps in … A shooting drill is planned to apprehend suspect … crisis alchemized as political gold. “No crisis will be wasted.” Now do Epstein. Local Miami sexual perp caught in sting and plea deal allowed his assets and likeness to be altered under Smith-Mundt for lesser sentence. Steve Bannon has Epstein cooperation on tape for his own protection.

Discussion about this video

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
935 - Emperor's New Clothes
  James True
934 - The Wand of Hathor
  James True
The Black Sun Truth of Anthony Fauci
  James True
932 - Secrets in Acoustic Levitation
  James True
930 - The Billionaire's Torque
  James True
929 - Atlas Mugged
  James True
928 - The First Church of Thunder
  James True