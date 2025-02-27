Local cops knew this weird kid who was prone to suggestion via text. They call FBI … Secret Service steps in … A shooting drill is planned to apprehend suspect … crisis alchemized as political gold. “No crisis will be wasted.” Now do Epstein. Local Miami sexual perp caught in sting and plea deal allowed his assets and likeness to be altered under Smith-Mundt for lesser sentence. Steve Bannon has Epstein cooperation on tape for his own protection.
939 - Fast Times at Parkland High
To Catch a Predator Edition
Feb 27, 2025
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
