888 - Reptilian Space Pope

The Puppet Dictator of the New World
James True
Nov 09, 2024
Transcript

The Anatomy of a reptilian space pope shows us man has power over the costume of his superior. We exalt those with authority in a light of obedience and render this vision on our retinal screen.

4:42 - Graves reported it hurts national security to doubt them 6:20 - Every UAP anomaly has been technical 10:30 - The power of abandoned psychic energy 12:13 - What is a vampire? 12:50 - The Reptilian Space Pope 13:45 - Simulation Theory vs Hallucination Theory 15:09 - Making your boss look stupid 16:50 - When the bear glistens in glaukos 19:45 - The distance between the yellow line 21:48 - Why are grays so unintimidating? 25:00 - The whites of their eyes 26:14 - Piloerection and the pores 28:47 - The Mythology of Demon vs Alien 31:05 - The Targeted Individual 33:25 - Those who see UAPs... 39:00 - The scope of terror 40:33 - Targeted Individuals Purpose 44:10 - Government has to cheat 45:50 - The Puppet Dictator 46:40 - Bikini Islands TNT Nuke Test 49:00 - Musk legitimizes NASA 50:00 - How to eat a zebra 52:30 - Moon Children are destined 54:22 - The Adventures of Baron Von Trump 56:08 - The Pope is Divine, so are the reptilians 58:00 - Hyperloop on Mars 59:58 - Endless Disclosure 1:01:18 - The Bigfoot before the X-Files 1:03:02 - The Khan of Census 1:05:44 - Constantine's UAP 1:06:40 - A black cube inside a translucent sphere

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
James True
