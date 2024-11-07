Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
3

886 - MAGA Disclosure

Will Trump disclose alien life?
James True
Nov 07, 2024
2
3
Share
Transcript

Reviewing the rules of disclosure in a tri-partisan world and the deeper meaning of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena.

See Livestream with Chapters

3:55 - End of Stupercalia 4:33 - Leftist tears 5:10 - Majority Righteousness 5:45 - Ketones and Kilation 8:00 - The Achilles Heal of Tranny Libraries 9:30 - Trump promised boobies on the moon 13:24 - Marion NC on Trump 15:00 - Why Politics are Primary Colors 18:44 - The Circuit of Good News 21:00 - The AC Circuit of Life 26:38 - The attention span of consciousness 28:30 - Running is a faith-based activity 29:57 - Government ups the game 31:00 - Ryan Graves testifies to Congress 33:00 - It's a threat to national security to doubt UAP 34:42 - William Cooper on UAPs 36:12 - Stop Discerning 37:33 - Three things happened in 1968 38:38 - Project Mars is not Scifi 40:00 - The spaceship is egregore 41:36 - Level 1 is Jaguar Sun 43:28 - The Blue Crown of War 46:20 - The cerebellum of reason 48:10 - The United States of Earth 49:30 - 1950 DPA 50:50 - The first use of the term "UFO" 52:28 - Cthulhu from space 54:42 - Wonders in the Sky 56:33 - 1952 Saucers over Washington DC 57:40 - Demon disclosure of King James 58:44 - Trump is an alchemist 1:01:30 - The Graph of Flow State 1:02:04 - The budgets of DNC/RNC 1:03:45 - Ivanka traded to Israel 1:05:00 - Shame is the fog of emotional melammu 1:07:32 - They upgraded our radar equipment and we saw UFOs 1:10:00 - 9/11 had thousands of bogus targets were placed on radar 1:12:44 - Animism is the heart of all medicine 1:14:39 - The last person the aliens would trust

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
885 - Under African Skies
  James True
884 - All-Seeing Elephant
  James True
883 - Allegory of the Playground
  James True
882 - Aesop's Scapegoat
  James True
880 - About Last Night
  James True
879 - The Cave of Anticipation
  James True
878 - The Flaming Eye of Shiva
  James True