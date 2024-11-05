885 - Under African Skies

Why the Scapegoat of America is always too close to call. This amazing coincidence of Templo Mayor. The red and white history of Egypt and Uncle Sam. The Deshret and Khemet of Egypt.

See Livestream with Chapters

3:44 - Appalled by the Intro 4:49 - You can, in fact, be too careful 6:15 - Ancient ritual Stupercalia 6:50 - US Voter Apathy Chart 11:08 - Tag the Politicians! 12:21 - Dopamine coin toss 15:12 - Thermonuclear Cooties 16:33 - The Race is so close 20:00 - Zimbabwe's New Flag 21:17 - Netanyahu still won 22:10 - Chimerica First! 23:47 - McCain vs Obama 25:00 - The Playground of Voting 27:02 - Who suffers most 28:48 - From Democrat to Republican 30:40 - The Thalamus lies 32:48 - My psychosis on the playground 34:00 - There is no origin story 35:38 - To invoke is to instantiate 36:18 - Lake Victoria 37:37 - The chicken is invoked through witness 38:33 - Witness collapses the wave 40:17 - The world is powered by interesting 41:33 - The Sheol is collapsed 43:43 - The Crowns of Egypt 48:18 - The Origin of Black Sea 49:00 - Bronze Greave and glaukos 50:00 - The shape of Horus in Luxor 51:25 - Isaac Newton's Five Colors 52:30 - The Esoteric Orange and Indigo 53:44 - What ancient Egypt looked like 55:30 - The ancient African skies are red 56:28 - Victoria Falls - The Smoke that Thunders 57:38 - Ni, Melammu and Puluhtu 58:55 - Mixcoatl births children from red and white sky 1:00:00 - Eye cones detect trajectory and velocity 1:01:00 - The Evil eye is glaukos 1:02:00 - Mudra Haptics 1:03:20 - Source reality 1:05:00 - Quetzalcoatl is digesting you