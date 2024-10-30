884 - All-Seeing Elephant

I have proof Gaia is modifying the weather. The catacombs are really dogacombs were sacred bones are buried. The olfactory receptor gene superfamily is the largest in the human genome. Elephants, horses, and dogs sense more truth.

See Livestream with Chapters

4:40 - The Catacombs are a distraction from the Dogacombs 7:55 - Proof Gaia is modifying the weather 10:18 - Please worship nature 11:11 - The Biggest Conspirator is Nature 12:26 - When I was seven... 14:26 - Nature quakes to save you from control 16:20 - Salt from Bermuda 20:20 - The Thought Experiment of Cooties19 22:00 - Survival vs Fidelity 23:40 - The Art of Jaguar Psychopathy 25:00 - The Fractal of Xipe Totec 26:54 - The four-minute mile 28:20 - Three sets of eyes in human anatomy 33:40 - Animal olfactory gene chart 39:00 - The definition of putatively 40:38 - The olfactory superfamily 42:18 - Luciferus rises vs Noctiferus falls 43:30 - Asking Jesus into my heart 45:33 - The Place called Katuah 46:18 - Find your mound 47:27 - Feeling safe will break you in this place 49:09 - Blastocyst Elohim 50:00 - Three cubits by five cubits of DNA 52:00 - Majoring in Philosophy 54:00 - The Genius of Enthusiasm