Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

884 - All-Seeing Elephant

The olfactory receptor gene superfamily
James True
Oct 30, 2024
Share
Transcript

I have proof Gaia is modifying the weather. The catacombs are really dogacombs were sacred bones are buried. The olfactory receptor gene superfamily is the largest in the human genome. Elephants, horses, and dogs sense more truth.

See Livestream with Chapters

4:40 - The Catacombs are a distraction from the Dogacombs 7:55 - Proof Gaia is modifying the weather 10:18 - Please worship nature 11:11 - The Biggest Conspirator is Nature 12:26 - When I was seven... 14:26 - Nature quakes to save you from control 16:20 - Salt from Bermuda 20:20 - The Thought Experiment of Cooties19 22:00 - Survival vs Fidelity 23:40 - The Art of Jaguar Psychopathy 25:00 - The Fractal of Xipe Totec 26:54 - The four-minute mile 28:20 - Three sets of eyes in human anatomy 33:40 - Animal olfactory gene chart 39:00 - The definition of putatively 40:38 - The olfactory superfamily 42:18 - Luciferus rises vs Noctiferus falls 43:30 - Asking Jesus into my heart 45:33 - The Place called Katuah 46:18 - Find your mound 47:27 - Feeling safe will break you in this place 49:09 - Blastocyst Elohim 50:00 - Three cubits by five cubits of DNA 52:00 - Majoring in Philosophy 54:00 - The Genius of Enthusiasm

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
883 - Allegory of the Playground
  James True
882 - Aesop's Scapegoat
  James True
880 - About Last Night
  James True
879 - The Cave of Anticipation
  James True
878 - The Flaming Eye of Shiva
  James True
877 - The Smiling Tear of Horus
  James True
876 - Calling Jesus a Predator
  James True