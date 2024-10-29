Playback speed
882 - Aesop's Scapegoat

Pharmakos - The One World Medicine of Ancient Greece
James True
Oct 29, 2024
Share
The ancient Greek version of the scapegoat connects to the word "pharmakon," a word that means remedy, poison, and scapegoat. All of these are forms of medicine. The town medicated itself with the disfigured one.

3:50 - The origin of Aesop's Fables 5:03 - Aesop's hump 8:00 - The Greek version of the Scapegoat 10:00 - The Science of Pharmakos 12:55 - The birth of socialized medicine 14:50 - Cursing through the Pharmakos 17:00 - The Prime Mover of Hubris 18:55 - The unconscious wolf gulps 21:00 - The Gods of Ancient Greece 22:38 - Setting the meter of mind 24:35 - Hardly anyone at Gettysburg reloaded 25:46 - The Pharmakos of vaccines 27:48 - The gluttony of a tumor 31:22 - The Trident of Syringicon 31:47 - Thargelia - The Festival of Twins 33:00 - Recharging your Scapegoat 34:34 - Squill Cream 36:00 - The birth of the Jester/Fool 38:23 - One World Hellenism 40:00 - The Nakedness of Greece 42:41 - The Three Fates 43:55 - Julius Caesar and the oath of religio 46:27 - Kyrios or Lord 49:00 - Hellenism is Monotheism 50:00 - Sheol is basestation of God 51:00 - Talisman/Sigil Consciousness 51:52 - Early altars were outdoors 54:30 - The Scapewolf of Rome 55:55 - The Religion of Origin 57:48 - The Id needs an origin story 58:25 - The Slavery of Elohim 1:01:20 - Your DNA is That Which I Am 1:02:40 - The Psychology of YHW to YHWH and Abram to Abraham 1:03:03 - Mothers of Reading are trans-vowels 1:05:45 - The Migdal of YHWH's name 1:08:00 - The Secret Name of God is He/She 1:10:12 - The Nile Never Moves

