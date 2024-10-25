Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

880 - About Last Night

Blood Libel with Claudius, Origen, Tertullian, and Simon the Imaculate
James True
Oct 25, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Red blood cells have no soul. They have abandoned their identity for the body's bureaucracy. White blood cells are different. They carry your DNA which makes them part of your association. We associate into every nucleus that holds our DNA. Associating is our one true instrument. Blood transmigration explains many things about the power of blood sacrifice and the scent of sentimentality. Every moment is a sacrifice. Nothing in life is trivial.

Discussion about this podcast

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
James True
Recent Episodes
879 - The Cave of Anticipation
  James True
878 - The Flaming Eye of Shiva
  James True
877 - The Smiling Tear of Horus
  James True
876 - Calling Jesus a Predator
  James True
875 - The Power of Forgiveness
  James True
874 - The Scepter of Thebes
  James True
872 - The First Scapegoat
  James True