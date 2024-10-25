Red blood cells have no soul. They have abandoned their identity for the body's bureaucracy. White blood cells are different. They carry your DNA which makes them part of your association. We associate into every nucleus that holds our DNA. Associating is our one true instrument. Blood transmigration explains many things about the power of blood sacrifice and the scent of sentimentality. Every moment is a sacrifice. Nothing in life is trivial.
880 - About Last Night
880 - About Last Night
Blood Libel with Claudius, Origen, Tertullian, and Simon the Imaculate
Oct 25, 2024
