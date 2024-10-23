Playback speed
879 - The Cave of Anticipation

Shiva wants you to unregister
James True
Oct 23, 2024
Transcript

Shiva destroys all pleasure by tapping into the olfactory. Pheromones are the deepest ocean where mystery cannot breath. Without anticipation, Kama is destroyed by the eye of Shiva because it has no veil. This is the world of Hades, the richest place in the universe.

Recommended Links:

Unregister to Vote - https://www.eac.gov/voters/voter-registration-cancellations

Eunuchs in Rome - https://pressbooks.bccampus.ca/unromantest/chapter/eunuchs/

The Flaming Eye of Shiva - https://youtube.com/live/tfn-eEKq4D0?feature=share

Jesus in Egypt - https://www.youtube.com/live/VZeoWuq2OtU

