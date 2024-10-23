879 - The Cave of Anticipation

Shiva destroys all pleasure by tapping into the olfactory. Pheromones are the deepest ocean where mystery cannot breath. Without anticipation, Kama is destroyed by the eye of Shiva because it has no veil. This is the world of Hades, the richest place in the universe.
