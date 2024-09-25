James True
863 - The Tower of Mary Magdalene
863 - The Tower of Mary Magdalene

Sacred Virgin. Sacred Whore.
Sep 25, 2024
Why is Mary both virgin and whore? These are not separate people. Christianity rose as a salvation cult but from what exactly? We find the truth in Mary Magdalene, and the patron Saint Barbara who still preserves her virginity.
33:33 - Sacred Virgin and Sacred Whore 34:56 - Coffins in Egypt, Hebrew, and Greek 37:37 - Aron Kodesh and Yom Kippur 40:17 - The Holy of Holies was Mary Magdalene 41:35 - Easter and Wet, Wetet and suhet 45:11 - The Freshest fish from Magdala Nunayya 50:34 - St Barbara the original Mary Magdalene 53:53 - St Barbara holds wheat and quill 57:17 - Enter as virgin, leave as whore 58:44 - The Pulpit of Christos 59:19 - The Om and the Phallus 1:00:37 - The Best virgins are found during Pisces 1:01:07 - The Snake and Parthenia 1:05:25 - Medusa was the virgin who made your PeePee sting 1:06:00 - The Devil and Penis Consciousness 1:08:38 - Almond paste from Lecce 1:09:23 - Nun is fish in Hebrew 1:10:05 - Jonah and the fish hole 1:11:08 - Female melammu 1:12:17 - Brothel Tokens

