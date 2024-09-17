James True
James True Live
857 - Laying of Hands
Cellular regeneration is ionic memory
James True
Sep 17, 2024
2
Transcript

The thing about stem cells is they haven’t committed to a team yet. Their cellular memory is not under contract. Healing is the art of maintaining disequilibrium constructively. We have a whole new frontier of magic inside us. All we have to do is climb over ourselves to get there.

0:42 - Scar tissue is forgotten regeneration 2:13 - Cellular transmission of positivity 3:04 - Humans regenerate their fingertip 5:00 - The Body needs a One World Government 6:20 - The Tantric Islands 8:33 - The Placebo Ladder 10:45 - Stochastic Mechanism 13:05 - 275 Planarians Michael Levin 17:40 - Cellular Memory looks like mythology 19:08 - Secret life of The Thing 20:15 - It's magic is in my belly 21:21 - Enteric Eric 22:12 - We lose torque through pain 22:50 - I fell off my deck 25:33 - Ectopic Frog butt Michael Levin 28:20 - The Body has an SDK 31:00 - DNA is pseudoscience 32:10 - Ted Kaczynski tried to kill McConnell 37:15 - Xenopus Laevis Levin clip 42:45 - How Life Works 44:00 - The Torque of Hospitals 46:20 - The Circular Saw 48:20 - The First-Person Healer 52:30 - Light holes of Satae 56:15 - Predator teaches. Prey learns. 58:00 - Nature's cockpit of genius

James True
James True Live
Author James True's livestream for podcast. Quantum Rapture, Technology of Belief, Blueprints of Mind Control, and The Spell of Six Dragons.
