852 - Noah gets Roofied

Noah had a fourth son through Ham. Why did Ham roofie his own father? The Tower of Babel series is the story of a genetic ark and the science behind the patriarchs.

Watch the Video with chapters/slide

Noah is the Tower of Babel. Hey dad, have another drink. I love you, Dad. Rebekah was covered. Red Team/Blue Team. Sleeping with Bones. Themis, our Lady Justice. The Sword and the Sexes. The Halls of Justice and the Scales of Chance. Dueling Divorce. The Invention of Nudity. Shame is electro-static radar. Anatomical shame is nudity. Dildoicus. Nudity exists on the karyotic level. Fertility is a magnet of what is gone. Dumpster Diving. Programming Yeast. Yeast is a DNA thumb-drive. Suffering bread that wasn't fluffy. Passover DNA. Drone PCR Scan. The Horned One - twins within twins. Hathor is the Horned Venus. 21 Bible Gender changes in the modern Bible. Abram vs Abraham. The Patriarchs of the 22 Chromosomes. Noah's Four Sons. The Four Commandments of the Giants. Can you guys not eat each other. Noah's husbandry and Genesis 9. It was two-play not foreplay. Their faces were backward. Is James a Jew?. The Irish tale of Bith. Ham wanted immortality. Noah's tent is "her tent". No sex on the Ark. Noah's name is the promise of Fetal Breathing